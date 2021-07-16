Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.20% of Ingredion worth $72,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $88.29 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

