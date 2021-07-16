Ink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $228.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Ink has a total market cap of $458,934.40 and approximately $228.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ink has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00039787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00107627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00147811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,901.72 or 1.00193053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.