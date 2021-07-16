Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 495,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Shares of INGN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.94. The stock had a trading volume of 63,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -304.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inogen will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,186,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

