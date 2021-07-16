Insider Buying: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Purchases 1,160 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,541.20.
NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,549. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.