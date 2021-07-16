Insider Buying: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Purchases 1,160 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.57 per share, for a total transaction of $21,541.20.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,549. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.98.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

