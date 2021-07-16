Insider Buying: EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires 12 Shares of Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £143.52 ($187.51).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Peter Southby purchased 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,186 ($15.50) per share, for a total transaction of £154.18 ($201.44).

On Thursday, May 13th, Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,196 ($15.63) per share, with a total value of £155.48 ($203.14).

On Thursday, April 22nd, Peter Southby sold 7,342 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,274 ($16.64), for a total value of £93,537.08 ($122,206.79).

EMIS Group stock opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £757.20 million and a P/E ratio of 25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. EMIS Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 955 ($12.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,276 ($16.67). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.66.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

