Insider Buying: Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) Insider Buys 691,217,706 Shares of Stock

Gas2Grid Limited (ASX:GGX) insider Patrick Yue bought 691,217,706 shares of Gas2Grid stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$2,073,653.12 ($1,481,180.80).

About Gas2Grid

Gas2Grid Limited operates as the petroleum exploration company in Australia, the Philippines, and France. The company holds a 100% interest in the Service Contract 44 covering an area of approximately 750 square kilometers located on Cebu Island, the Philippines; and St Griede license located in onshore Aquitaine Basin, France.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gas2Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gas2Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.