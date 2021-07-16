Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, David Golub acquired 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $155,900.00.

On Friday, May 28th, David Golub acquired 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $63,120.00.

On Friday, June 4th, David Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $64,240.00.

On Friday, June 25th, David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $159,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, David Golub bought 4,944 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $77,966.88.

On Tuesday, July 6th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $78,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00.

On Friday, June 18th, David Golub bought 10,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $154,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,355. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

