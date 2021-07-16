Insider Buying: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Major Shareholder Acquires 28,238 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
MANH traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.05. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.94.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
