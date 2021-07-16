Insider Buying: Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Major Shareholder Acquires 28,238 Shares of Stock

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 28,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $96,573.96. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MANH traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.05. 539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $149.64. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

