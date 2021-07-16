Insider Buying: SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) Insider Buys £149.46 in Stock

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC) insider Max Vermoken bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($195.27).

Shares of SRC opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.17) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70. The company has a market capitalization of £250.49 million and a P/E ratio of 37.29. SigmaRoc plc has a 1 year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 101 ($1.32).

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.20) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

