Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 10,750 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50.
ANET traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $363.45. The company had a trading volume of 315,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,116. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.55.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
