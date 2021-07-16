Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 10,750 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50.

ANET traded down $4.60 on Friday, reaching $363.45. The company had a trading volume of 315,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,116. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $378.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $179,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

