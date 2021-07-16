Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO Sells $395,978.58 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.27 and a 1-year high of $36.52.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,090,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,791,000 after buying an additional 1,926,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,114,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,774 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,114,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,636,000 after purchasing an additional 381,330 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,721,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,383 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

