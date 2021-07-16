Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.37. 237,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,296. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $49.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.50.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 73,596 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

