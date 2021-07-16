Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BFAM traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $151.13. The company had a trading volume of 368,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,157. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,507.25 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.50.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

