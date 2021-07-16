Insider Selling: CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) VP Sells 10,900 Shares of Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $224,540.00.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.03. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 16.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 8.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

