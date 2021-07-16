Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Sells 4,407 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 4,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $145,519.14.

Alexander O. Schuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $645,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $554,900.00.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. 24,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,108. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.36 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after buying an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,995,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,026,000 after purchasing an additional 804,941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

