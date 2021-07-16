Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) VP Sells 1,113 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total transaction of $203,957.25.

NYSE GM traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,547,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,336,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

