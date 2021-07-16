Insider Selling: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $10,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,728.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE IVC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 458,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $264.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $10.94.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVC. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
About Invacare
Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.