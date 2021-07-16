Insider Selling: Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Sells 1,400 Shares of Stock

Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) VP Anthony Laplaca sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $10,878.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,728.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE IVC traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.56. The stock had a trading volume of 458,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $264.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $10.94.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after purchasing an additional 666,800 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 904,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVC. TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

