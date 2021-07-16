Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75.

IRM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $43.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,780. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

