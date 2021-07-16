Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Director Pamela Thomas-Graham sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $6,894,000.00.

Shares of MAX opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -233.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth about $34,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $9,212,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.