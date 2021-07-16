Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 13,697 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.88, for a total value of $2,491,210.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

MEDP traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $182.81. 6,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

