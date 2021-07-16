Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 13,697 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.88, for a total value of $2,491,210.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.
MEDP traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $182.81. 6,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.71. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.16 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
