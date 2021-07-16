Insider Selling: Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO Sells $19,754,700.00 in Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.21, for a total value of $19,754,700.00.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $263.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $180.30 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.