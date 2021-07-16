Insider Selling: Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Sells 73,713 Shares of Stock

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 73,713 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,180,882.26.

OMER stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.73. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Omeros by 363.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Omeros during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Omeros by 460.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

