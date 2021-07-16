Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells 21,059 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 21,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $1,763,270.07.

PCOR opened at $92.37 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $99.25.

Several analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

