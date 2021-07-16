Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells 8,155 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $344,222.55.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.