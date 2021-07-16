Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Sells 8,155 Shares of Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $344,222.55.
NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
