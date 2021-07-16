Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00.
Shares of SQ stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,210. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Read More: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.