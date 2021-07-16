Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,946,210. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.00 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.