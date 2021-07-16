Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $11,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.66. 34,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,196. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $141.82 million, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Usio in the fourth quarter valued at $2,171,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

