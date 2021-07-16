Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Sells $1,105,528.58 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.93. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.87 and a 1-year high of $121.97.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Xylem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 52,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.