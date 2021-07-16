Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $93.40 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.90.

NYSE NSP opened at $93.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 271.01% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491 in the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Insperity by 17.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 14.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,504,000 after buying an additional 16,229 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insperity by 22.2% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

