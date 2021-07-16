Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Lowered to $235.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INSP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.27.

INSP opened at $174.22 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $94.83 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.03 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.22.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

