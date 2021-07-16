Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26). Inspired Energy shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25), with a volume of 13,057,339 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 17.83. The company has a market capitalization of £187.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23.

In other Inspired Energy news, insider Sangita Shah bought 128,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

About Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

