Insured Finance Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $36,868.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,838,056 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

