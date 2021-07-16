Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Trading 4.1% Higher

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.35. 14,630 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 921,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

About Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

