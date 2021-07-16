Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 8,450 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

