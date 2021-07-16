Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,126,650.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,331. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after buying an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after buying an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

