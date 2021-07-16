Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $35.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $55.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $571.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 564.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

