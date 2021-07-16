InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) Short Interest Down 62.1% in June

InterCloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLD) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ICLD remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 6,645,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,577,567. InterCloud Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
InterCloud Systems Company Profile
Read More: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for InterCloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterCloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.