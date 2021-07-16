Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $88.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IKTSY. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Intertek Group stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 3,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.02.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.