Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 million, a P/E ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Intevac had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

