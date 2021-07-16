Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

