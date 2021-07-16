Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111,365 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GBX opened at $43.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 160.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

