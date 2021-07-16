Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $4.18 Million Stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,154 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Malibu Boats worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

MBUU stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.09.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 31.29%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

