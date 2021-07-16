Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:DBA)

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 15,576 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 346% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,496 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,185. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

