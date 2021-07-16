Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. upgraded Invesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.54.

IVZ opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Invesco has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,269,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

