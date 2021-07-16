Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,927 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average volume of 176 call options.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. CL King upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.13. 13,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,385. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.11. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.