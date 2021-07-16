Investors Purchase Large Volume of Equitable Call Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 993 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.
NYSE EQH opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48. Equitable has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Equitable by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
