Investors Purchase Large Volume of Equitable Call Options (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 993 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,405% compared to the typical volume of 66 call options.

NYSE EQH opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48. Equitable has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Equitable by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.