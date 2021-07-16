iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Critical Analysis

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) and Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for iPower and Calloway’s Nursery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 2 0 3.00 Calloway’s Nursery 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPower currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 64.64%. Given iPower’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iPower is more favorable than Calloway’s Nursery.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iPower and Calloway’s Nursery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $39.94 million 3.82 $1.99 million N/A N/A Calloway’s Nursery $73.78 million 1.75 $9.76 million N/A N/A

Calloway’s Nursery has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and Calloway’s Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower N/A N/A N/A Calloway’s Nursery 17.03% 53.00% 22.30%

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery beats iPower on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPower

iPower Inc. supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Duarte, California.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, birding, pottery, and weed control products, as well as chimeneas, fertilizers, and soils and mulches to gardeners. It operates 23 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Dallas and Fort Worth; and one store under the Cornelius Nursery name in Houston. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

