Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IPSEY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $28.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.5877 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

