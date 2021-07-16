iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Raised by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 66.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,975,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. 31,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,134,971. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

