iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 246.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,855 shares during the last quarter.

SMMV opened at $37.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $31.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.87.

