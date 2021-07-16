iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 94.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after acquiring an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,192,000 after acquiring an additional 920,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,760,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period.

VLUE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,108 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.82.

